Two in custody after police chase from Charlotte through York County ends in Rock Hill

Two people from Charlotte are in custody at the York County jail after a police chase that started in North Carolina, went through northern York County and ended in Rock Hill, police said.
Melissa Jane Werts, 31, and Jason Tyler Mosley, 29, both of Charlotte, are being held without bond, jail records show. Werts is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of cocaine/methamphetamine, jail records show. Mosley is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, records show.
The pair also face other pending warrants, jail records show.
York County deputies were alerted to a possible carjacking that happened in Charlotte, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects had crossed into York County in South Carolina on Interstate 77 and a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department helicopter was following the car from the air when North Carolina officers asked for assistance, Faris said.
Deputies intercepted the car as it was getting off I-77 at Exit 77, South Anderson Road, Faris said. The male driver attempted to make a U-turn on Anderson Road. The female passenger exited the car as it was moving, deputies say. The woman was taken into custody and transported to Piedmont Medical Center.
The driver fled north on Anderson Road but later wrecked near the intersection of Carmel Road near where East Main Street and Anderson Road merge, police said.
The driver was then taken into police custody.
Rock Hill Police Department officers assisted with traffic control, said Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the department.
