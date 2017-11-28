Crime

Two men, in hoodies and bandanas, robbed Rock Hill store at gunpoint, police say

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 28, 2017 11:04 AM

ROCK HILL

Two men robbed a Rock Hill Dollar General at gunpoint late Monday after making employees turn off surveillance equipment, according to a Rock Hill police report.

Employees told police two men in hooded sweatshirts walked into the store and put red bandanas over their faces just after 11 p.m. Monday, the report says.

An employee told police one of the men pointed a gun at her, while the second went into the manager’s office, the report says.

The employee in the office said the second man pointed a silver pistol at her and “demanded she remove the surveillance tape,” the report says. She told him there was no tape, and he made her unplug the surveillance equipment, the report says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The first man told an employee to give him all the money from the register, the report says.

The report doesn’t say how much cash the suspects took.

One of the men also stole an employee’s cell phone, a Samsung Galaxy worth about $800, the report says.

The men were described as over 6 feet tall, according to police.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call 803-325-2554.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

    Police in Lancaster have charged Matthew James Alman, 49, with the murder of his wife, Mildred Arnold, 58, after she was found dead in her home Sunday. Arnold’s daughter, April Moseley, said she and her younger sister found their mother's body and called the police.

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer
Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

View More Video