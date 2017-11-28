Two men, in hoodies and bandanas, robbed Rock Hill store at gunpoint, police say

Two men robbed a Rock Hill Dollar General at gunpoint late Monday after making employees turn off surveillance equipment, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Employees told police two men in hooded sweatshirts walked into the store and put red bandanas over their faces just after 11 p.m. Monday, the report says.
An employee told police one of the men pointed a gun at her, while the second went into the manager’s office, the report says.
The employee in the office said the second man pointed a silver pistol at her and “demanded she remove the surveillance tape,” the report says. She told him there was no tape, and he made her unplug the surveillance equipment, the report says.
The first man told an employee to give him all the money from the register, the report says.
The report doesn’t say how much cash the suspects took.
One of the men also stole an employee’s cell phone, a Samsung Galaxy worth about $800, the report says.
The men were described as over 6 feet tall, according to police.
The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call 803-325-2554.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
