Bond denied for fourth man charged in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery

Bond has been denied for a 19-year-old facing murder and attempted armed robbery charges in the October shooting death of a 26-year-old Rock Hill man.
Johnte Kaheem Williams, 19, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a car stop on Patriot Parkway. Williams is the fourth person arrested in the Oct. 26 homicide of Justin Penland.
Williams is charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Municipal Judge Jane Modla said she was not able to set a bond for Williams Wednesday morning because he is facing a murder charge.
Reading from his warrants, Modla said Williams is charged with murder because he gave Isaiah Hemphill a loaded weapon “with the knowledge that Hemphill intended on using the handgun to commit armed robbery against Justin Penland.”
Isaiah Hemphill, 20, is accused of firing the shot that killed Penland. Modla said the warrants says Hemphill gave the gun back to Williams after the shooting.
Hemphill has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and attempted armed robbery.
Donovan Allen and Shaun Welte, both 17, have each been charged with attempted armed robbery, accessory after the fact to murder and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Detective Kris Quate told the court Wednesday that Williams had been on the run for the past two weeks. He posted on Facebook that he knew he had active warrants, Quate said.
Quate said Williams was out on bond for an unrelated violent crime at the time of the homicide.
