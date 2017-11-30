2 owners, employee at York Co. cleaning business charged in drug raid, police say

Police charged three people from a York County maid and cleaning service with felony drug charges late Wednesday after a raid at the business southeast of Rock Hill, police said.
A drug task force team of federal, state, and local police raided the Ready-Maids business on Lesslie Highway after undercover officers with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit made drug purchases at the business, said Marvin Brown, commander of the drug unit.
“The investigation showed they were selling drugs at and from the business,” Brown said Thursday morning.
The raid on the business included agents from the federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, State Law Enforcement Division,, York County Sheriff’s Office. Lancaster Police Department and York County drug agents.
Never miss a local story.
Police seized 21 grams of methamphetamine, 121 narcotic pills, four handguns and several cellphones, Brown said.
Police said the owners of the business, Donna Stevenson, 56; and Virgil Stevenson, 60, both of Catawba, face felony drug charges.
Donna Stevenson was charged with trafficking in meth, oxycodone and hydrocodone, and 12 other felonies including allegedly selling drugs within proximity of Lesslie Elementary School, police said. Donna Stevenson was also charged with several weapons charges, police said.
Virgil Stevenson is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute near a school, police said.
Robert Maynard, 36, of Rock Hill, described by police as an employee of the cleaning service, was charged with possession of meth and hydrocodone, said Brown, the drug unit commander.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments