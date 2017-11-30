Two people bought food at Rock Hill restaurant with fake movie money, police say

Two people paid for their meal at the Rock Hill Golden Corral with fake movie money, according to Rock Hill Police Department.
A man and a woman each ordered take-out food just before 10 p.m.Wednesday and paid separately with fake $100 bills, the police report says.
A manager at the Golden Corral on Anderson Road told police the woman’s food was $5.70 and the man’s totaled $16.17, the report says.
The bills had “For Motion Picture Use Only” written across the front, the report says.
After they paid, the suspects got into a dark four-door sedan and drove away, the report says.
Officers have requested a copy of surveillance video from the restaurant, the report says.
