Crime

Two people bought food at Rock Hill restaurant with fake movie money, police say

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 30, 2017 12:13 PM

ROCK HILL

Two people paid for their meal at the Rock Hill Golden Corral with fake movie money, according to Rock Hill Police Department.

A man and a woman each ordered take-out food just before 10 p.m.Wednesday and paid separately with fake $100 bills, the police report says.

A manager at the Golden Corral on Anderson Road told police the woman’s food was $5.70 and the man’s totaled $16.17, the report says.

The bills had “For Motion Picture Use Only” written across the front, the report says.

After they paid, the suspects got into a dark four-door sedan and drove away, the report says.

Officers have requested a copy of surveillance video from the restaurant, the report says.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068, @hgsmoot

