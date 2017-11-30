‘Yea, I smoke weed. What do you expect?’ man told Rock Hill police

Rock Hill police pulled over a man eating a “green plant-like item” after blocking an entire street, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Police were on patrol in an unmarked vehicle at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday on State Street in Rock Hill when they saw a white 2009 Infiniti G37 stopped in the middle of the street. Two men were leaning into the passenger side of the vehicle “blocking both lanes of travel,” the report says.
Officers saw one of the men “place an unknown item into his front hoodie pocket and walk away from the vehicle,” the report says.
The Infiniti drove off, and officers say didn’t use a turn signal prior to 100 feet of the intersection when making a left turn and drove in the middle of the road on Arch Drive, the report says.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Maurice Robinson, 38, kept driving. Police saw him “eating a green plant-like item” through the driver side mirror, the report says.
The car stopped on South Spruce Street where Robinson exited the vehicle, the report says. Police say they noticed Robinson had “marijuana all over his shirt.” Robinson yelled: “Yea, I smoke weed. What do you expect?,” according to the report.
Police seized 12.77 grams of marijuana, $2,117 in cash and a single pill, which police sent for testing, from the vehicle, the report says.
Robinson had been declared a habitual offender by South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, the report says.
Robinson is charged with failure to stop for blue light and sirens, habitual offender, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and driving under suspension.
