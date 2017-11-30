A list of charges on the menu for teens accused of Fort Mill restaurant break-ins

Two juveniles are facing charges stemming from break-ins at several Fort Mill restaurants.
“Both subjects are currently in custody in the state of North Carolina, and will be pending extradition,” Major Bryan Zachary with the Fort Mill Police Department said in a release.
Both male suspects are charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, five counts of second degree burglary, two counts of safe cracking and criminal conspiracy. Fort Mill police worked with law enforcement in Charlotte and Huntersville, N.C., along with the York County Sheriff’s Office.
The incidents started a little before 3 a.m. Nov. 27. Officers arrived at Danny’s Pizza on North Dobys Bridge Road to find the glass front door shattered. Wing King, in the same shopping center, had its door broken, too.
About 10 minutes after dispatch to North Dobys, officers were sent to Mercantile Place near Springfield. Papa John’s had its door broken. While searching the area, an officer found the glass door busted at Ladles. A large rock, believed to have been used to break the glass, lay on the floor inside the restaurant. Two baskets full of potato chips and a register drawer were missing.
An officer also found the back door window broken at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries in the same shopping center. The cash register there was on the floor and broken, its handle bent.
None of the restaurants had anyone present when the incidents occurred.
Names of the suspects weren’t given due to their age. Both are 16-year-old Charlotte residents.
