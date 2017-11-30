‘He died in a refrigerator’: Mother sentenced to 5 years for infant’s death

More Videos 0:34 York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say Pause 0:13 Drug raid at York County cleaning business 1:51 Watch: is B.T. Potter the best HS football kicker Strait Herron has seen? 1:52 No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 0:49 Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:11 TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson 1:22 Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille 1:38 Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 3:34 Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison Angela Blackwell, 28, described by her lawyer as legally mentally retarded, was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to inflicting great bodily injury on a child in the death of her 4-day old son whom she put in a refrigerator in 2016. The child froze to death after hypothermia, prosecutors said. Angela Blackwell, 28, described by her lawyer as legally mentally retarded, was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to inflicting great bodily injury on a child in the death of her 4-day old son whom she put in a refrigerator in 2016. The child froze to death after hypothermia, prosecutors said. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

