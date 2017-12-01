Rock Hill man left a spare key in his unlocked car overnight. Now it’s gone.

A Rock Hill man’s car was stolen after he left a spare key inside and the doors unlocked, police say.
The man said he noticed the car was gone about 6 a.m. Thursday from his home on Heckle Boulevard, according to a Rock Hill Police report.
The man told police the silver 2009 Dodge Charge is worth about $11,000, the report says.
The man said he left the car doors unlocked overnight and kept a spare key inside the car, the report says.
There have been many recent reports of break-ins to unlocked cars across York County.
Police have urged residents to always lock their cars and take valuables inside.
The case is still active.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
