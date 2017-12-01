Crime

Rock Hill man left a spare key in his unlocked car overnight. Now it’s gone.

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

December 01, 2017 12:45 PM

ROCK HILL

A Rock Hill man’s car was stolen after he left a spare key inside and the doors unlocked, police say.

The man said he noticed the car was gone about 6 a.m. Thursday from his home on Heckle Boulevard, according to a Rock Hill Police report.

The man told police the silver 2009 Dodge Charge is worth about $11,000, the report says.

The man said he left the car doors unlocked overnight and kept a spare key inside the car, the report says.

There have been many recent reports of break-ins to unlocked cars across York County.

Police have urged residents to always lock their cars and take valuables inside.

The case is still active.

