Tega Cay mom charged in death of newborn son by drugs, blood loss

A Tega Cay mother was charged Thursday in the February death of her newborn baby, who tested positive for narcotics and died of blood loss hours after he was born, according to Tega Cay officials.
Abigail Madden, 24, was already in custody at the York County Detention Center. She was being held on drug and driving under the influence charges when she was charged with homicide by child neglect, court records show.
Madden’s child, a boy named Connor, was born and died Feb. 1, 2017, according to a Tega Cay Police Department statement.
Connor was born at Madden’s home on Fahleh Cove in Tega Cay, the statment says.
Tega Cay EMS and Fire responded to Madden’s home just after 1:30 p.m., when she gave birth. The baby died just before 3:15 p.m., the statement says.
The newborn’s death was caused by a combination of drugs in his system and blood loss, due to a torn umbilical cord, the statement says.
The investigation determined that Madden “while under the influence of narcotics at the time of the birth, failed to provide immediate, necessary medical care to her newborn baby,” the statement says.
Tega Cay police investigated the case with the York County Coroner’s Office, the State Law Enforcement Division, Department of Health and Environmental Control, York County Forensics Service Unit and Drug Enforcement Unit and the Solicitor’s Office, the statement says.
The investigation also found that Madden used illegal drugs in the presence of 2-year-old daughter on “multiple occasions, and provided her with unsafe living conditions,” the statement says.
Madden’s daughter was placed into emergency protective custody.
Madden has been charged with homicide by child abuse and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, police said.
The newborn tested positive for the drugs alprazolam, morphine, oxymorphone, naloxone, norbuprenorphine and buprenorphine.
Madden tested positive for alprazolam, buprenorphine, norbuprenorphine, hydroxyzine and 6-Monoacetylmorphine, an indicator of heroin use.
