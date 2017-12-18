Rock Hill police investigate 2 road rage shooting incidents

A pair of road rage shooting incidents Friday night, within minutes of each other and in the same area, are under investigation by Rock Hill police.
The cases appear to be similar, but are reported to involve two different vehicles and are being investigated as separate incidents, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
In the first incident around 7:45 p.m. Friday, two people told police they were fired upon by a man with a gun near the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Woodside Village Drive, police reports show.
One of the victims told police that the suspect’s silver vehicle almost hit their car, and then the suspect started yelling.
The victim then “gave the suspect the middle finger,” after which the suspect fired a shot at the victims and sped away, the report states.
In the second incident, at 8:20 p.m. Friday on Lige Street near Heckle Boulevard, a driver with his fiance and two young children told police a burgundy vehicle almost hit his car head-on, a police report shows.
The victim asked the driver what was going on, then was fired at several times, the report states.
Both cases remain under investigation by detectives.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
