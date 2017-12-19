Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Rock Hill hit-and-run -- shoes, teeth knocked out

A pedestrian was struck by a blue pickup truck Monday night while walking on Carolina Avenue, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying on Carolina Avenue just before 9 p.m., the report says. The man told officers he “hurt all over” and was bleeding from the mouth and head, the report says.
Both of the man’s shoes had been knocked off and three of his teeth had been knocked out, officers said.
A witness told police she found the man not moving in the roadway and called the police, the report says.
The witness said the truck that hit the man was a blue pickup truck. A second witness told police he was outside unloading his vehicle when he head a loud truck drive down Carolina Avenue toward Henderson Street.
The second witness told police he heard a loud boom and thought the truck had hit another vehicle, the report says.
The victim told police he was hit, rolled onto the hood of the truck and was dragged down the road for about 50 feet.
The second witness told police the truck slowed down, stopped, then drove off.
Updates on the victim’s condition or the driver’s identity have not yet been released.
Anyone with information should call the Rock Hill police department at 803-329-7200.
