Rock Hill armed robber stole cash. He also stole the weapon.

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

December 19, 2017 11:29 AM

UPDATED December 20, 2017 09:17 AM

ROCK HILL

York County police on Monday arrested a Rock Hill man for allegedly stealing $200 from a victim earlier this month, and for stealing the knife used in the crime.

Bobby Alan Edwards Jr., 23, was charged Monday with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris, and police and jail records. Edwards is being held under a $30,000 bond.

In the incident Dec. 1 on Rivercrest Road in Rock Hill, a man told York County Sheriff’s Office deputies that another man -- police now say is Edwards -- followed a woman out of her home, then repeatedly punched him while demanding his money.

The man said Edwards grabbed his pocketknife and held him at knifepoint, an incident report states. Edwards took $200 in cash and the knife was worth $10, the report states.

