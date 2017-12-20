Teacher at Rock Hill school said student smelled like pot; police made arrest

A juvenile was charged with drug possession Tuesday at a school in Rock Hill after a teacher told a school resource officer the student “smelled like marijuana.”
Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday the teacher at Northwestern High School called police, who found a marijuana “blunt” inside a medicine bottle in the male student’s pocket, a police report shows.
The student was arrested and released to the custody of a family member, police said.
The name and age of the student was not released because of his age.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
