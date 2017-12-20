2 teens charged after refusing to leave high school game in Rock Hill, police say

Two teens who swore at police when asked to leave a basketball game at a Rock Hill school were charged with disorderly conduct, according to police and incident reports.
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday at Northwestern High School, officers with the Rock Hill Police Department were working a basketball game, said Capt. Brent Allmon, a spokesman for the department.
The officers working the game asked De’Arius Jabreon Dickerson, 19; and Kamari Antwan Phillips, 18, to leave the campus, a police report states.
Phillips started swearing and asked for a refund for his ticket, the report states. When told he could not get a refund, Phillips “lost his temper and began to curse wildly,” the police report states.
Never miss a local story.
Phillips directed verbal abuse at officers as he left the building, and was arrested for public disorderly conduct, police said.
The outburst began to draw a crowd, officers said.
Dickerson also began to swear and “attempted to draw attention to the situation,” the report said.
Dickerson was asked to leave, but told officers he “would rather go to jail with Phillips,” police said. Dickerson was charged with public disorderly conduct.
Neither of the teens charged are Rock Hill school district students, said district spokesperson Mychal Frost.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments