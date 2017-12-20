De’Arius Jabreon Dickerson
De’Arius Jabreon Dickerson Rock Hill Police Department
De’Arius Jabreon Dickerson Rock Hill Police Department

Crime

2 teens charged after refusing to leave high school game in Rock Hill, police say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

December 20, 2017 11:39 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

ROCK HILL

Two teens who swore at police when asked to leave a basketball game at a Rock Hill school were charged with disorderly conduct, according to police and incident reports.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday at Northwestern High School, officers with the Rock Hill Police Department were working a basketball game, said Capt. Brent Allmon, a spokesman for the department.

The officers working the game asked De’Arius Jabreon Dickerson, 19; and Kamari Antwan Phillips, 18, to leave the campus, a police report states.

Phillips started swearing and asked for a refund for his ticket, the report states. When told he could not get a refund, Phillips “lost his temper and began to curse wildly,” the police report states.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Phillips directed verbal abuse at officers as he left the building, and was arrested for public disorderly conduct, police said.

The outburst began to draw a crowd, officers said.

Dickerson also began to swear and “attempted to draw attention to the situation,” the report said.

Dickerson was asked to leave, but told officers he “would rather go to jail with Phillips,” police said. Dickerson was charged with public disorderly conduct.

Neither of the teens charged are Rock Hill school district students, said district spokesperson Mychal Frost.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

    Samuel Wilson Sr., who has spent most of adult life in prison for dealing drugs and trying to hire a hit man to kill two Rock Hill, South Carolina police officers, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for ill treatment of animals after dogs were found “suffering, starving and emaciated.”

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house
York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies 2:24

York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies
Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team 1:21

Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team

View More Video