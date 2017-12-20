Treyvonte Lockhart, left; Geoffrey Ford, right.
Crime

Police say 2 charged in murder of Charlotte 7-Eleven clerk robbed Fort Mill eatery

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

December 20, 2017 12:15 PM

FORT MILL

Two men charged Tuesday with murder in the “cold-blooded” killing of a 7-Eleven clerk in Charlotte near the South Carolina state line also robbed a Fort Mill restaurant in late November, police said.

Treyvonte Luwanne Lockhart, 29, of Charlotte, is charged with armed robbery and conspiracy in the Nov. 29 robbery at the China East restaurant, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

Police are seeking warrants for the same charges against a second suspect, identified as Geoffrey Ford, 44, of Charlotte, Zachary said.

Both men were charged by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police with killing the clerk Dec. 9 at a store on Westinghouse Boulevard, just north of the North Carolina state line, according to Charlotte and Fort Mill police.

In the Fort Mill incident, customers and employees fled out the front door when two men wearing ski masks and carrying guns demanded money.

After seeing an employee outside the building using a cell phone, the suspects ran from the building and left the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any money, Zachary said.

It remains unclear when warrants will be served against both suspects, who are being held without bond at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg jail, Zachary said.

The men will be extradited to South Carolina to face Fort Mill charges after the Charlotte cases are finished, Zachary said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

