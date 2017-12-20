Clover High School student charged with assault after hallway fight

Police in York County charged a Clover High School student with assault and battery after a fight broke out at school Monday, according to a police report.
The victim told police she was blocked in the hallway between classes, then punched in those nose.
York County Sheriff’s Office deputies reviewed surveillance video from the school that showed another female student push, then punch, the other student, the report says.
Officers charged the student who allegedly threw the punch with assault in a case that will be handled in Family Court. The student was released into the custody of a family member, the report states.
