Lancaster man hit by car, killed while working in his yard, coroner says

A Lancaster man was killed Thursday morning after he was struck by a car while working in his yard, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Gary Gene Roach Jr., 53, of Lancaster was hit by a car on Pageland Highway at about 9:45 a.m., deputy coroner Jennifer Collins said in an email.
Roach was doing yard work when a car driving east on S.C. 9 left the road and struck him, Collins said.
He died on the scene, Collins said.
The driver of the car, a 2011 Ford 5150 pickup truck, was a 68-year-old Lancaster man. The driver was injured and transported to an area hospital, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
There were no passengers in the car, Miller said.
S.C. Highway Patrol is still investigating the collision and more details were not immediately available, Miller said.
