Lancaster man, 34, dies in shooting; murder suspect turns himself in, deputies say

A murder suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man in Lancaster late Thursday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Antwan James of Lancaster.
The suspect, identified as Dequavis Laquail Blackmon, 28, of Lancaster, turned himself in at the sheriff’s office Friday morning, according to a sheriff’s office.
He will be charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, the statement says.
Lancaster County deputies responded to 1133 Faile St. at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the report says. A female acquaintance of Blackmon lives at that address, police said.
James, the victim, and another adult woman were leaving the residence in a car, the statement says. The resident was leaving in another car, deputies said.
The two women told deputies that the suspect “appeared from the side of the home armed with a handgun and began firing at the car James was in,” the statement says.
James “rolled out of the car and ran down Threatt Street,” the statement says.
The suspect followed him and continued shooting. James was found injured in the backyard of a home on Threatt Street, the statement says.
EMS began treating James, but he died of his injuries, the statement says.
An autopsy will be performed Friday morning, Lancaster County Coroner Jennifer Collins said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. James,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “This is supposed to be a reflective and happy time of the year, but this sensless act undoubtedly has turned the world upside down for these folks. We are thankful Blackmon was taken into custody today without the necessity of a protracted search for him.”
