Meth, heroin, needles found in Rock Hill hotel room, police say

Police are investigating narcotics violations after finding meth, black tar heroin and amphetamine pills in a hotel on Galleria Boulevard in Rock Hill.
Three Rock Hill police officers responded to the Wingate Inn on Galleria Boulevard Thursday morning after an unnamed person told police that there were drugs out in plain view in one of the rooms.
Officers entered the room and saw an open balloon oozing black tar heroin and more balloons on the night stand, according to a police report. There were several used and unused syringes strewn about the room, the report said.
According to the report, officers found a magnetic keyholder with nine plastic baggies containing methamphetamine on the desk in the room. Inside the desk drawer, officers say they found another bag of meth and a large rock of meth about a half-inch in size.
Officers say they also found a cigarette box with a baggie of black tar heroin and another bag containing several prescription amphetamine pills.
In all, the report said, 10 baggies of meth and one shard (11.85 grams) and 5.5 balloons of black tar heroin (6.55 grams) were seized, photographed, field-tested positive and placed into evidence. Officers also seized the pills, the needles, baggies used for packaging, a digital scale and a small safe.
Offenses listed on the report include possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and trafficking heroin.
Police tried to contact the occupant of the room but were not able to reach the person, the report says. They waited until after the 11 a.m. checkout time to enter the room, the report says.
No arrests have been made. Police say the case is still being investigated.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
