Ernest Floyd Jackson II
Ernest Floyd Jackson II York County Sheriff’s Office
Ernest Floyd Jackson II York County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Rock Hill drug trafficker skipped his trial, but his freedom didn’t last

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

December 22, 2017 02:43 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

ROCK HILL

A Rock Hill man, convicted of drug trafficking in five minutes by a jury in November when he did not show up for trial, has been caught near Charleston.

Ernest Floyd Jackson II, 30, faces up to 10 years in prison for the trafficking conviction. He was arrested at a motel in Charleston County, police and prosecutors said.

State agents and Charleston County police arrested Jackson, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Mutijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. Jackson is now being held without bond at the York County jail.

A jury found Jackson guilty of crack cocaine trafficking Nov. 2, in a York County trial prosecuted by 16th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Matthew Hogge.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prosecutors said after the trial that Jackson’s involvement in the drug trade made him a public danger.

Jackson was arrested in 2016 on charges that he sold 28 grams of crack; he was freed on $15,000 bond.

Warrants were issued in October for Jackson’s arrest on charges of failing to appear in court for scheduled hearings before the trial.

The trafficking conviction carries up to 10 years in prison. The sentence will be unsealed in court in early 2018, Hogge said.

Jackson, whom court records show faces other felony drug charges, has previous drug convictions and had served five years in prison.

16th Circuit Assistant Public Defender Mindy Hervey, Jackson’s lawyer in the November trial, declined comment.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

    Samuel Wilson Sr., who has spent most of adult life in prison for dealing drugs and trying to hire a hit man to kill two Rock Hill, South Carolina police officers, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for ill treatment of animals after dogs were found “suffering, starving and emaciated.”

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house
York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies 2:24

York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies
Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team 1:21

Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team

View More Video