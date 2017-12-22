Rock Hill drug trafficker skipped his trial, but his freedom didn’t last

A Rock Hill man, convicted of drug trafficking in five minutes by a jury in November when he did not show up for trial, has been caught near Charleston.
Ernest Floyd Jackson II, 30, faces up to 10 years in prison for the trafficking conviction. He was arrested at a motel in Charleston County, police and prosecutors said.
State agents and Charleston County police arrested Jackson, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Mutijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. Jackson is now being held without bond at the York County jail.
A jury found Jackson guilty of crack cocaine trafficking Nov. 2, in a York County trial prosecuted by 16th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Matthew Hogge.
Prosecutors said after the trial that Jackson’s involvement in the drug trade made him a public danger.
Jackson was arrested in 2016 on charges that he sold 28 grams of crack; he was freed on $15,000 bond.
Warrants were issued in October for Jackson’s arrest on charges of failing to appear in court for scheduled hearings before the trial.
The trafficking conviction carries up to 10 years in prison. The sentence will be unsealed in court in early 2018, Hogge said.
Jackson, whom court records show faces other felony drug charges, has previous drug convictions and had served five years in prison.
16th Circuit Assistant Public Defender Mindy Hervey, Jackson’s lawyer in the November trial, declined comment.
