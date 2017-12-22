Crime

December 22, 2017 4:03 PM

NC brothers overdosed in a locked car while toddlers were in the backseat, police say

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

Two brothers were arrested Wednesday, after police said they overdosed on heroin in a locked car while two toddlers were in the backseat.

Wilmington Police received multiple calls Wednesday morning from concerned residents who saw the two children in the car as the brothers were unconscious from snorting the drug, according to the Port City Daily.

The brothers — 26-year-old Ahmad Baker and 25-year-old Jujuan Baker — had locked the doors of the car, and officers had to break through a window to get in, the newspaper reported.

Ahmad Baker

Once the doors were open, officers had to revive the brothers using Narcan, according to multiple media reports.

The two children, both 2-year-olds, were found in the backseat of the car without proper restraints, according to reports.

Jajuan Baker

The brothers admitted to snorting the heroin, and that it was laced with fentanyl, according to the Wilmington Star News. Fentanly is a synthetic opioid more potent than heroin, the newspaper reported.

Ahmad Baker, who was driving the car, faces driving while impaired and child abuse charges, according to the New Hanover County jail. Jajuan Baker was charged with possessing heroin.

The two children are now with their mothers, TV station WWAY reported.

LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS

  • 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

    Samuel Wilson Sr., who has spent most of adult life in prison for dealing drugs and trying to hire a hit man to kill two Rock Hill, South Carolina police officers, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for ill treatment of animals after dogs were found “suffering, starving and emaciated.”

