Suspect arrested following York police chase, report of lawn mowers being stolen

A police chase in York, which ended with a crash, had an unusual twist -- the suspect was pulling a trailer with what police believe are a pair of stolen lawn mowers.
The suspect has been identified by police as George Robert Leach, 54. Leach has been charged with grand larceny and possession of tools during commission of a crime, according to police and jail records. Leach also faces other charges from sheriff’s deputies, and warrants from an-out-of county agency. He is being held without bond at the York County jail.
According to police reports, Leach was arrested following a call about a theft at Boyd’s Tire in York. A nearby resident called police after hearing a running lawn mower at about 5:30 a.m. Dec. 23 behind Boyd’s Tire on South Congress Street near the York County Courthouse.
Patrol officers arrived in time to see an SUV parked behind the business with lawn mowers on a trailer, a police report shows.
The SUV sped off, carrying the lawn mowers, with police following. The SUV struck some trees but continued though several city streets, police said. The SUV then overturned on California Street, according to the report.
The suspect broke a window in the vehicle, escaped and fled on foot with police officers chasing. The suspect ran into nearby woods. About 20 minutes later, a York County Sheriff’s office deputy saw the suspect walking down U.S. 321. Officers caught him after another foot chase.
“The police were really ‘Johnnys on the spot,’ ” said Neil Boyd, owner of the store. “They did a super job. And a neighbor was the one who called it in.....”
Two lawn mowers and other equipment were stolen and a fence, which had been cut, had $300 worth of damage, police said. One of the mowers, a zero turn model worth $2,300, was destroyed in the crash when the SUV and trailer overturned, the report said.
Boyd said that machine was “tore all to pieces.”
