Knife-wielding robber in Rock Hill demands money, cigarettes

Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Rock Hill store Tuesday night with a kitchen knife.
According to a Rock Hill police report, a man entered the York Mart on South Anderson Road in Rock Hill about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, pointed a kitchen knife at an employee and said, “I don’t want to hurt you, so just hand me the money in the drawer and some Newport Shorts.”
The man is a black male in his 40s or 50s, about 6-feet tall with a slim build, according to the report. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. A witness said the suspect was wearing black or blue mitten gloves.
Police say the suspect stole about $100 in cash and four or five packs of Newport Shorts cigarettes.
The case remains under investigation.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
