Crime

York County man charged with abuse after baby had bruises, brain injuries, police say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

December 27, 2017 05:39 PM

YORK

A York County man is charged with felony child abuse inflicting great bodily injury after an infant was hospitalized with bruises and brain swelling and bleeding, according to police and jail records.

Darrell Wilson Jr., 30, of Sharon, on Wednesday is being held without bond at the York County jail.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted EMS Friday and were told by the child’s mother that her 4-month-old son was not breathing properly. The woman told officers Wilson had the child overnight and he told the woman the baby was “crying and would not stop,” an incident report states.

The child was transported by EMS for immediate medical attention, police said.

Detectives say the child was injured while in Wilson’s custody, a police report shows. Investigators said they talked to medical staff at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill and Levine’s Children’s Hospital and were told there were “bruises on the child’s body” and “bleeding and swelling of the brain.”

The child’s medical condition Wednesday was unavailable.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

