Rock Hill man jailed without bond on charges of kidnapping, sex assault on teen

A Rock Hill man charged Christmas Eve with kidnapping and sexual assault against a teen remains jailed Wednesday, police and jail records show.
Hugo Canenguez-Monts, 37, held a teen against her will on Dec. 13, according to Rock Hill Police Department arrest warrants for kidnapping and first degree criminal sexual conduct.
Investigators said in the warrants that the victim “attempted to get away,” but “is significantly smaller than the defendant and could not escape.”
Canenguez-Monts is being held without bond on the two felony charges and a hold for another agency at the York County jail, records show.
Andrew Dys
