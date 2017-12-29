Ricardo D. Moore
Police: York man with domestic violence conviction punched, intimidated pregnant woman

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

December 29, 2017 02:33 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

YORK

A York man with a domestic violence conviction is now charged with punching and intimidating the same woman, who told police she was pregnant when she was “attacked” for reporting another incident a month before with the same man.

York Police Department officers Thursday arrested Ricardo D. Moore, 35, of Sharon, on first degree domestic violence and intimidating a witness or victim charges after police said the woman was punched in the face Dec. 13 in an attempt to get the woman to drop other charges.

In the Dec. 13 incident, police found the woman with blood on her shirt, a cut over her eye and a swollen eye, an incident report shows. She told police she is pregnant, the report states.

The woman told police Moore went to her home to “talk about charges that were pursued against him” for a November incident. The woman said Moore told her, “you need to clear this off if you want to be OK,” the report states.

The woman told police Moore smashed a window of her vehicle Nov. 11, an incident report from November shows.

Moore pleaded guilty to domestic violence concerning the same woman in a February 2016 incident where he smashed her vehicle window with a brick while she was in the car, court records show. He was sentenced to time served after spending 10 days in jail for that incident, records show.

Moore is being held without bond at the York County jail on the felony domestic violence and intimidation charges, jail records show. Moore also was charged Thursday with damage to property and trespassing from the November incident, police said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

