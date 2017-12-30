Sheriff’s office investigating random attacks on drivers in York County

Three men fired gunshots at random drivers in two incidents late Friday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the incidents happened between 10:30 p.m. and 12 a.m. at Saluda Road near Chester and Adnah Church Road near Highway 161.
In both cases, the men had stopped their car either on the side of the road or in the middle of the road, the alert says. The vehicle is described as a white or silver four-door sedan.
When passersby stopped, the men exited the car and approached the victims’ car firing gunshots, the alert says.
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson “would urge citizens that if they come upon a similar situation of a car stopped in the middle or side of the road to take precautions and call 911 immediately,” the alert says.
Anyone with information should call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.
