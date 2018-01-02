Man, 28, hurt in New Year’s Day shooting in Rock Hill

A 28-year-old man was shot Monday morning in Rock Hill, police said.
The man’s injuries from the shooting in the 1300 block of East White Street are not considered to be life-threatening, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department. Police have not made an arrest but have a person of interest after interviewing the victim, Bollinger said.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Police were notified when the victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center by a friend in the incident around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Never miss a local story.
Check back for updates.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments