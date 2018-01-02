Crime

Man, 28, hurt in New Year’s Day shooting in Rock Hill

By Andrew Dys And Hannah Smoot

January 02, 2018 08:58 AM

ROCK HILL

A 28-year-old man was shot Monday morning in Rock Hill, police said.

The man’s injuries from the shooting in the 1300 block of East White Street are not considered to be life-threatening, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department. Police have not made an arrest but have a person of interest after interviewing the victim, Bollinger said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police were notified when the victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center by a friend in the incident around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

