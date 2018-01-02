Hunter Elkins
Deputies say York man, 18, shot at mom after being confronted about drug use

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

January 02, 2018 05:12 PM

YORK

A York man was arrested Friday after shooting at his mother when she confronted him about his drug use, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.

Hunter Ashton Elkins, 18, has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of third-degree assault and battery, resisting arrest, malicious injury to personal property, possession of marijuana and furnishing contraband.

His girlfriend, Savannah Rae Cobb, 19, of York was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence after she admitted to deputies that she hid Elkins’ gun, the report says.

Deputies arrived at a house on Cripple Creek Drive after shots were heard there at about 10 p.m. Friday. They found Elkins climbing out of the back window, the report says.

Elkins ignored commands from the deputies, and he spit on both deputies at the scene, the report says.

Elkins’ mom told deputies that she and Elkins had been arguing about his drug use, the report says.

His mom said Elkins got upset, and that he broke a window with a stool, the report says. He also broke multiple plants and vases throughout the house, broke the microwave with a cookie sheet and threw the stool at his mom, the report says.

Elkins grabbed a .38-caliber revolver and “busted open” his mom’s bedroom door, where she had fled, the report says. Another man tackled Elkins, but Elkins got up and pointed a gun at his mom, firing two shots – one to her right and one to her left, the report says.

Elkins mom said she tackled him and wrestled the gun away from him, the report says. Elkins punched his mom in the face, and deputies said Cobb then grabbed the gun and hid it, the report says.

The damage to the house totaled $2,350, the report says.

Elkins was brought to York County Detention Center, where officers found about 2 grams of marijuana in a small bag located around “Elkins’ buttocks area,” the report says.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

