Crime

Rock Hill police were called for shoplifting; they found stolen goods and meth

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 03, 2018 11:49 AM

ROCK HILL

Police called for a report of shoplifting at a Rock Hill Walmart store ended up finding the stolen goods and drugs, too.

Officers responding to the store in Newport on Old York Road around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday found Justin David Lupyan, 29, in possession of items from the store that still had tags on them, a police report shows.

Walmart employees identified Lupyan and another man as the alleged shoplifting culprits and identified the merchandise as stolen.

During a search of the vehicle, Rock Hill Police Department officers found methamphetamine, needles and two scales, the report states.

Lupyan was charged with shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, records show.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

