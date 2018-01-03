Inmate stabbed at Lancaster Co. SC prison

An inmate at a Lancaster County prison had to be evacuated for medical attention after being stabbed Tuesday, prison officials said.
The male inmate was assaulted around 12:30 p.m. at the Kershaw Correctional Institution, said Jeffrey Taillon, spokesman for the S.c. Department of Corrections.
The victim was transported off the prison site for medical attention, Taillon said.
The victim’s name has not been released. His condition was not available Wednesday.
Never miss a local story.
The police services division of the department of corrections is investigating.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments