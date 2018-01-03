Police say Lancaster girl, 3, was beaten to death; dad’s girlfriend charged

More Videos 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house Pause 1:11 Lancaster gravestones 'desecrated' at historic church cemetery 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:23 One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill 1:07 Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:39 Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 0:40 'Extreme cold' causes 3 Rock Hill water main breaks 1:37 Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 0:59 How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others. Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others. Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic