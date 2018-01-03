‘Desecration’: More than 20 gravestones damaged in historic Lancaster cemetery

More Videos 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house Pause 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 1:21 Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team 1:37 Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 0:23 One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill 1:39 Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 0:40 'Extreme cold' causes 3 Rock Hill water main breaks 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:37 Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter 1:28 Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Lancaster gravestones 'desecrated' at historic church cemetery Nearly two dozen gravestones were broken or damaged over the New Year weekend at the historic cemetery next to the Olde Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Lancaster. Some stones date back to the 1800s. The building and cemetery are among the oldest in Lancaster, and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Police are investigating the vandalism, but no arrests have been made. Nearly two dozen gravestones were broken or damaged over the New Year weekend at the historic cemetery next to the Olde Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Lancaster. Some stones date back to the 1800s. The building and cemetery are among the oldest in Lancaster, and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Police are investigating the vandalism, but no arrests have been made. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

