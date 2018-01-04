Rock Hill man, accused in bank robbery, charged in three-month crime spree

An accused bank robber and drug dealer in jail since March was charged by Rock Hill police Wednesday with five other armed robberies over three months in early 2017.
Travis Lamont Gathers, 47, of Rock Hill, was charged Wednesday with armed robberies in January, February and March 2017, all before he was arrested and charged in a mid-March bank robbery, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
In the first incident, Gathers is charged with robbing employees at gunpoint at the One Stop Convenience Store on West Main Street in Rock Hill Jan. 16. He is charged with armed robbery in the Citgo Corner Stop robbery on Anderson Road Feb. 2.
Gathers is accused of robbing a person making a deposit at the BB&T bank branch on Davel Lyle Boulevard Feb. 13, and robbing the Lebo’s store on Cherry Road Feb. 21.
Never miss a local story.
Police also have charged Gathers in a robbery at the T-mobile store on March 10.
On March 15, Gathers was arrested at his apartment and accused of robbing the First Citizens Bank on March 14, police said.
Gathers is being held without bond at the York County jail in York on 21 felonies. The charges include bank robbery, armed robberies, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and others.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments