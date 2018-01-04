Rock Hill man, accused in bank robbery, charged in three-month crime spree

More Videos

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

Pause
Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

File video: Suspect robs T-Mobile cell store in Rock Hill 1:03

File video: Suspect robs T-Mobile cell store in Rock Hill

Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team 1:21

Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team

Locals react to George Sheppard leaving as Tega Cay mayor 4:03

Locals react to George Sheppard leaving as Tega Cay mayor

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:07

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?

One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill 0:23

One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers? 1:56

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism 3:39

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

  • File video: Suspect robs T-Mobile cell store in Rock Hill

    File video: Police in Rock Hill have charged Travis Gathers with the March 10 robbery of the T-Mobile cellular store on Cherry Road. This surveillance video was provided by the Rock Hill Police Department. Gathers is charged in several other robberies in January, Feburary and March 2017.

File video: Police in Rock Hill have charged Travis Gathers with the March 10 robbery of the T-Mobile cellular store on Cherry Road. This surveillance video was provided by the Rock Hill Police Department. Gathers is charged in several other robberies in January, Feburary and March 2017. Provided by Rock Hill Police Department
File video: Police in Rock Hill have charged Travis Gathers with the March 10 robbery of the T-Mobile cellular store on Cherry Road. This surveillance video was provided by the Rock Hill Police Department. Gathers is charged in several other robberies in January, Feburary and March 2017. Provided by Rock Hill Police Department

Crime

Rock Hill man, accused in bank robbery, charged in three-month crime spree

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 04, 2018 09:42 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ROCK HILL

An accused bank robber and drug dealer in jail since March was charged by Rock Hill police Wednesday with five other armed robberies over three months in early 2017.

Travis Lamont Gathers, 47, of Rock Hill, was charged Wednesday with armed robberies in January, February and March 2017, all before he was arrested and charged in a mid-March bank robbery, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.

In the first incident, Gathers is charged with robbing employees at gunpoint at the One Stop Convenience Store on West Main Street in Rock Hill Jan. 16. He is charged with armed robbery in the Citgo Corner Stop robbery on Anderson Road Feb. 2.

Gathers is accused of robbing a person making a deposit at the BB&T bank branch on Davel Lyle Boulevard Feb. 13, and robbing the Lebo’s store on Cherry Road Feb. 21.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police also have charged Gathers in a robbery at the T-mobile store on March 10.

On March 15, Gathers was arrested at his apartment and accused of robbing the First Citizens Bank on March 14, police said.

Gathers is being held without bond at the York County jail in York on 21 felonies. The charges include bank robbery, armed robberies, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and others.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

Pause
Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

File video: Suspect robs T-Mobile cell store in Rock Hill 1:03

File video: Suspect robs T-Mobile cell store in Rock Hill

Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team 1:21

Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team

Locals react to George Sheppard leaving as Tega Cay mayor 4:03

Locals react to George Sheppard leaving as Tega Cay mayor

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:07

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?

One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill 0:23

One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers? 1:56

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism 3:39

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

  • 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

    Samuel Wilson Sr., who has spent most of adult life in prison for dealing drugs and trying to hire a hit man to kill two Rock Hill, South Carolina police officers, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for ill treatment of animals after dogs were found “suffering, starving and emaciated.”

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

View More Video