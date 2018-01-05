Anthony Avera
Man accused of stabbing victim, chasing him around Rock Hill yard with knife

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

January 05, 2018 09:26 AM

ROCK HILL

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after Rock Hill police say he stabbed a man and chased him with a knife.

The victim, also 26, ran into Wing Bonz on Oakland Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Rock Hill police report.

Employees called police and reported that the man had been stabbed in the chest, the report says.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Anthony Termaine Avera and told police that Avera had stabbed the victim and chased him around an Ebenezer Avenue Ext. yard with a knife, the report says.

Avera has been charged with second-degree assault and battery and attempted murder.

