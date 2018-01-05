Dhong Jason Zhang
Fort Mill man charged with kidnap, punching, holding gun to woman’s head, police say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 05, 2018 11:01 AM

FORT MILL

A Fort Mill man has been arrested in a December kidnapping and attempted sex assault after police say he held a gun to a woman’s head and demanded sex.

Dong Jason Zhang, 33, was denied bond on the charges, and now also faces a federal hold by immigration officials.

The arrest Wednesday, by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, came after a weeks-long investigation and search for Zhang, because police were unsure where he lived, police reports show.

The victim told police that she was attacked Dec. 2, when officers responded to a convenience store on U.S. 21 in Fort Mill, a sheriff’s office report shows.

The victim told police that Zhang “punched her in the left eye, bit her arm, grabbed her by the throat and held a gun to her forehead,” police said.

The victim also told officers that Zhang wrote her a check that she tore up; she believed it was an attempt to keep her from reporting the incident to police.

Zhang remains in the York County jail without bond, records show.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

