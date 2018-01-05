Fort Mill man charged with kidnap, punching, holding gun to woman’s head, police say

A Fort Mill man has been arrested in a December kidnapping and attempted sex assault after police say he held a gun to a woman’s head and demanded sex.
Dong Jason Zhang, 33, was denied bond on the charges, and now also faces a federal hold by immigration officials.
The arrest Wednesday, by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, came after a weeks-long investigation and search for Zhang, because police were unsure where he lived, police reports show.
The victim told police that she was attacked Dec. 2, when officers responded to a convenience store on U.S. 21 in Fort Mill, a sheriff’s office report shows.
The victim told police that Zhang “punched her in the left eye, bit her arm, grabbed her by the throat and held a gun to her forehead,” police said.
The victim also told officers that Zhang wrote her a check that she tore up; she believed it was an attempt to keep her from reporting the incident to police.
Zhang remains in the York County jail without bond, records show.
