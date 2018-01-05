Police arrest 3 bank robbery suspects after Chester, York county manhunt

Law enforcement officials have arrested three individuals in an early morning manhunt across Chester and York counties.
The three people are suspects in a Lexington County bank robbery, said Chester County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Robert Sprouse.
The chase started at about 3 a.m. Friday, Sprouse said. The chase started in Chester County, crossed over into York County and ended back in Chester County, he said.
Two individuals were apprehended in a joint effort by the S.C. Highway Patrol, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and the York County Sheriff’s Office, Sprouse said.
Never miss a local story.
A third individual fled on foot, he said. The third person was caught just after 11 a.m., Sprouse said.
The suspects are being held at Chester County Detention Center, but their identities have not yet been released, Sprouse said.
Check back for updates.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
Comments