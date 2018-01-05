Crime

Police arrest 3 bank robbery suspects after Chester, York county manhunt

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

January 05, 2018 11:42 AM

CHESTER

Law enforcement officials have arrested three individuals in an early morning manhunt across Chester and York counties.

The three people are suspects in a Lexington County bank robbery, said Chester County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Robert Sprouse.

The chase started at about 3 a.m. Friday, Sprouse said. The chase started in Chester County, crossed over into York County and ended back in Chester County, he said.

Two individuals were apprehended in a joint effort by the S.C. Highway Patrol, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and the York County Sheriff’s Office, Sprouse said.

A third individual fled on foot, he said. The third person was caught just after 11 a.m., Sprouse said.

The suspects are being held at Chester County Detention Center, but their identities have not yet been released, Sprouse said.

