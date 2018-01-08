Police: Rock Hill woman reports vehicle armed robbery, gun put to her head

A Rock Hill woman reported to police Monday morning that a man put a gun to her head during an armed robbery.
The woman told officers she was driving on Workman Street near Flint Street Extension in Rock Hill around 2: 30 Monday morning when a silver vehicle stopped in front of her and made her stop, an incident report shows. A man got out of the silver car, put a gun to her head, and stole $200, the woman told police.
The woman did not report being injured. No arrests have been made.
