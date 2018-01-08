Crime

Police: Rock Hill woman reports vehicle armed robbery, gun put to her head

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 08, 2018 10:56 AM

ROCK HILL

A Rock Hill woman reported to police Monday morning that a man put a gun to her head during an armed robbery.

The woman told officers she was driving on Workman Street near Flint Street Extension in Rock Hill around 2: 30 Monday morning when a silver vehicle stopped in front of her and made her stop, an incident report shows. A man got out of the silver car, put a gun to her head, and stole $200, the woman told police.

The woman did not report being injured. No arrests have been made.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

    Samuel Wilson Sr., who has spent most of adult life in prison for dealing drugs and trying to hire a hit man to kill two Rock Hill, South Carolina police officers, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for ill treatment of animals after dogs were found “suffering, starving and emaciated.”

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house
York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies 2:24

York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies
Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team 1:21

Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team

View More Video