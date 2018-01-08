Cabela’s opened its sporting goods store in Fort Mill Township near the North Carolina state line in February 2015.
Crime

Around 30 guns stolen from the Cabela’s sporting goods store in Fort Mill Township

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 08, 2018 04:29 PM

FORT MILL

Police in York County are investigating the theft of dozens of guns early Monday from a Fort Mill Township sporting goods store near the North Carolina state line.

It is unclear exactly how many handguns were stolen from a display case inside the Cabela’s store off Carowinds Boulevard as the investigation continues, but deputies said it was around 30 weapons that were stolen, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video showed three suspects arrived at the store in two vehicles, an incident report shows.

Police were alerted to the store around 2 a.m. Monday after alarms went off after a window in the boat showroom was shattered, an incident report shows. Outside the store police found a 2008 Nissan Altima that was still running, officers said, and determined the car had been stolen in Charlotte.

The surveillance video showed the theft, police said. The suspects grabbed the weapons then left the store through the same smashed window that had been used to get into the store, officers said.

Officers and a K-9 unit searched for the suspects who were wearing hoodies but no arrests have been made.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

