Convicted drug dealer claimed texting while driving. York County police say he had meth

A York County convicted drug dealer who said he was driving erratically because he was texting fought with officers before he was charged with felony meth distribution.
Albert Rockholt Jr., 43, of McConnells, who was sentenced to seven years in prison for three felony drug offenses in 2004, was charged Friday with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine third offense, resisting arrest, driving left of center, and driving a vehicle with an expired license tage, police and court records show.
York County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to investigate reports of a man “driving all over the roadway,” an incident report shows. The first officer that saw Rockholt saw him driving on the wrong side of the road and crossed the yellow center line several times, almost striking a logging truck, officers said.
The officer stopped Rockholt, who said he was texting, a report shows. Police saw a baggie in Rockholt’s pocket and while trying to detain him, Rockholt ran into nearby woods, the report said.
The officers had to “scuffle” with Rockholt along the roadside and in a ditch before taking him into custody, the report said.
During a search, police found about 7 grams of methamphetmaine, a pipe and $837 in cash, police said. Officers ran Rockholt’s criminal history and found his previous drug convictions including drug trafficking, the officer said.
Rockholt was later released on $15,465 bond, according to York County jail officers.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
