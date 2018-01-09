York Co. family thought pen was on window. It was a Peeping Tom neighbor’s camera.

A York County man who taped a secret video camera that looked like a pen to a window of a neighbor’s home where a young girl lived was sentenced to 30 days in jail late Monday after pleading guilty to peeping and voyeurism.
Cody Taylor, 28, was arrested in April after a neighbor family outside Rock Hill in the Bethesda community found the camera taped to a window. Taylor had confessed to police when questioned in April after a witness saw him jumping a fence from the victim’s home, police reports showed.
Taylor had a three-year prison sentence suspended when pleading guilty late Monday but will serve 30 months probation, according to prosecutors and court records. Taylor must register as sex offender, have no contact with the victims, or even be within five miles of the victim’s home, according to court records.
The incident of secret cameras is not unique in York County recently. The conviction of Taylor late Monday came just days after a former York teaching assistant was arrested on charges of voyeurism and sexual exploitation of a minor after a small video camera was found in a bathroom by a female student.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
