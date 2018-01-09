York Co. family thought pen was on window. It was a Peeping Tom neighbor’s camera.

More Videos 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house Pause 5:15 2016 file video: Repeat Rock Hill 'peeping Tom' gets 2 years in prison 1:22 Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 3:29 Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions' 2:33 Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill 2:39 Lake Wylie residents talk Carolina Water Service 3:26 SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 1:39 Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 1:58 How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera York County, South Carolina deputies charged Cody Taylor, 27, with peeping after finding a tiny camera that looks like a pen taped to a window of a home near where Taylor lives. Deputies encourage residents in the age of technology to be aware of their surroundings and to call police if they find any surveillance material that does not belong there. York County, South Carolina deputies charged Cody Taylor, 27, with peeping after finding a tiny camera that looks like a pen taped to a window of a home near where Taylor lives. Deputies encourage residents in the age of technology to be aware of their surroundings and to call police if they find any surveillance material that does not belong there. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

