York Co. family thought pen was on window. It was a Peeping Tom neighbor’s camera.

More Videos

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

Pause
2016 file video: Repeat Rock Hill 'peeping Tom' gets 2 years in prison 5:15

2016 file video: Repeat Rock Hill 'peeping Tom' gets 2 years in prison

Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera 1:22

Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions' 3:29

Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions'

Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill 2:33

Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill

Lake Wylie residents talk Carolina Water Service 2:39

Lake Wylie residents talk Carolina Water Service

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 3:26

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 1:39

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 1:58

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

  • Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera

    York County, South Carolina deputies charged Cody Taylor, 27, with peeping after finding a tiny camera that looks like a pen taped to a window of a home near where Taylor lives. Deputies encourage residents in the age of technology to be aware of their surroundings and to call police if they find any surveillance material that does not belong there.

York County, South Carolina deputies charged Cody Taylor, 27, with peeping after finding a tiny camera that looks like a pen taped to a window of a home near where Taylor lives. Deputies encourage residents in the age of technology to be aware of their surroundings and to call police if they find any surveillance material that does not belong there. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com
York County, South Carolina deputies charged Cody Taylor, 27, with peeping after finding a tiny camera that looks like a pen taped to a window of a home near where Taylor lives. Deputies encourage residents in the age of technology to be aware of their surroundings and to call police if they find any surveillance material that does not belong there. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Crime

York Co. family thought pen was on window. It was a Peeping Tom neighbor’s camera.

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 09, 2018 09:21 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 53 MINUTES AGO

YORK

A York County man who taped a secret video camera that looked like a pen to a window of a neighbor’s home where a young girl lived was sentenced to 30 days in jail late Monday after pleading guilty to peeping and voyeurism.

Cody Taylor, 28, was arrested in April after a neighbor family outside Rock Hill in the Bethesda community found the camera taped to a window. Taylor had confessed to police when questioned in April after a witness saw him jumping a fence from the victim’s home, police reports showed.

Taylor had a three-year prison sentence suspended when pleading guilty late Monday but will serve 30 months probation, according to prosecutors and court records. Taylor must register as sex offender, have no contact with the victims, or even be within five miles of the victim’s home, according to court records.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

Pause
2016 file video: Repeat Rock Hill 'peeping Tom' gets 2 years in prison 5:15

2016 file video: Repeat Rock Hill 'peeping Tom' gets 2 years in prison

Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera 1:22

Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions' 3:29

Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions'

Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill 2:33

Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill

Lake Wylie residents talk Carolina Water Service 2:39

Lake Wylie residents talk Carolina Water Service

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 3:26

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 1:39

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 1:58

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

  • 2016 file video: Repeat Rock Hill 'peeping Tom' gets 2 years in prison

    File video from April 2016: Travis Cousar, whom Rock Hill police have called a “serial Peeping Tom,” and has several past convictions, was sentenced to two years prison for his latest crime of peeping at a woman in her bedroom.

2016 file video: Repeat Rock Hill 'peeping Tom' gets 2 years in prison

File video from April 2016: Travis Cousar, whom Rock Hill police have called a “serial Peeping Tom,” and has several past convictions, was sentenced to two years prison for his latest crime of peeping at a woman in her bedroom.

Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

The incident of secret cameras is not unique in York County recently. The conviction of Taylor late Monday came just days after a former York teaching assistant was arrested on charges of voyeurism and sexual exploitation of a minor after a small video camera was found in a bathroom by a female student.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

Pause
2016 file video: Repeat Rock Hill 'peeping Tom' gets 2 years in prison 5:15

2016 file video: Repeat Rock Hill 'peeping Tom' gets 2 years in prison

Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera 1:22

Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions' 3:29

Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions'

Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill 2:33

Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill

Lake Wylie residents talk Carolina Water Service 2:39

Lake Wylie residents talk Carolina Water Service

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 3:26

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 1:39

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 1:58

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

  • 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

    Samuel Wilson Sr., who has spent most of adult life in prison for dealing drugs and trying to hire a hit man to kill two Rock Hill, South Carolina police officers, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for ill treatment of animals after dogs were found “suffering, starving and emaciated.”

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

View More Video