Two men arrested after making girl hide guns in backpack, Rock Hill police say

Two men were arrested Monday after police say they gave their guns to a girl and told her to hide them in her backpack when police pulled them over, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Police were called at about 11:15 a.m. Monday when witnesses said a man was “waving a gun around” on Summit Street in Rock Hill, the report says.
Witnesses told police the man drove off in a silver Chevrolet Impala, the report says.
Officers found the car driving on Saluda Street and were able to pull the it over on Arch Drive, the report says.
Police ordered the driver out of the car at gunpoint, the report says.
The driver, Thomas Hagins, 21, and a passenger, Malik McCullough, 22, were ordered out of the car and held in patrol cars, the report says.
A girl was also in the car and was put in another patrol car, the report says.
Officer searched the car and found two guns in a cheetah-print backpack, along with school work, the report says.
The guns were a silver SCCY 9mm and a Ruger LCP 380, the report says.
The girl told police Hagins and McCullough gave her the guns when the police pulled them over and told her to keep them in her backpack, the report says.
Residents at the Summit Street house told police McCullough and Hagins were there and asked for a man, the report says.
Witnesses said McCullough drove off in the Impala with Hagins and the girl in the backseat while “waving his gun around” outside the car window, the report says.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
