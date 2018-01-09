Rock Hill woman surprised after bullet, holes found in home, police say

A Rock Hill woman found a bullet in her living room just after midnight Monday, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The woman told police she found a .45 caliber bullet in her house on South Jones Avenue Ext., the report says.
Police found a bullet hole in her ceiling and in the roof outside, the report says.
The woman said she didn’t hear anything but believes it happened after 10 p.m. Monday, when she last walked through her living room, the report says.
Police did hear reports of gunshots on Arch Drive earlier, the report says.
No one was injured in the incident.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
