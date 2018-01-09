More Videos

  One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say

    A man who had been shot was found on Allen Street in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon, police say.

A man who had been shot was found on Allen Street in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon, police say. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com
A man who had been shot was found on Allen Street in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon, police say. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Crime

Man airlifted to hospital after shooting near downtown Rock Hill, police say

By Andrew Dys And Hannah Smoot

adys@heraldonline.com

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

January 09, 2018 04:26 PM

ROCK HILL

A man believed to be in his teens was shot Tuesday afternoon on a walking trail near downtown Rock Hill just a few blocks from the Rock Hill Police Department, according to Rock Hill police.

Police and other emergency responders found the victim around 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Allen Street near the walking trail where the incident happened, said Capt. Brent Allmon of the police department. The victim was taken to an open area at the intersection of Black and Wilson streets, across from the main Rock Hill Post Office and adjacent to the York County Emergency Management operations center.

The person was transported by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, Allmon said.

Police are questioning three people about the shooting, but no arrests have been made, Allmon said.

The person was found near the site of the former Friendship Junior College west of downtown Rock Hill. Police temporarily blocked off the walking trail named for late Rock Hill City Councilman Winston Searles that connects Allen Street to Hagins Street and the site of the former Arcade textile mill.

Several neighbors told The Herald they saw police vehicles blocking the trail.

No other details about the shooting are available.

