Man airlifted to hospital after shooting near downtown Rock Hill, police say

More Videos 0:28 One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say Pause 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 1:22 Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera 5:15 2016 file video: Repeat Rock Hill 'peeping Tom' gets 2 years in prison 1:05 Chester’s Chris Carns talks about putt at Clemson basketball game that won $10,000 3:29 Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions' 2:33 Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill 2:25 U.S. Attorney, FBI talk about gang indictments 3:26 SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 2:39 Lake Wylie residents talk Carolina Water Service Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say A man who had been shot was found on Allen Street in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon, police say. A man who had been shot was found on Allen Street in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon, police say. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

A man who had been shot was found on Allen Street in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon, police say. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com