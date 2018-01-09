Chester man, 70, stabbed his cousin to death, lawyers say. Was it murder? Jury to decide.

More Videos 0:28 One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say Pause 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 1:22 Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera 5:15 2016 file video: Repeat Rock Hill 'peeping Tom' gets 2 years in prison 1:05 Chester’s Chris Carns talks about putt at Clemson basketball game that won $10,000 3:29 Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions' 2:33 Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill 2:25 U.S. Attorney, FBI talk about gang indictments 3:26 SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 2:39 Lake Wylie residents talk Carolina Water Service Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chester senior citizen on trial after he stabbed his cousin/roommate to death Melvin Fourney, 70, is on trial on a charge of murder in Chester County, South Carolina after prosecutors and his own lawyer say Fourney stabbed Leonard “Buster” Hayes in the heart with a steak knife. Prosecutors say it is murder, but Fourney’s lawyer said Fourney “couldn’t take any more” from Hayes. Melvin Fourney, 70, is on trial on a charge of murder in Chester County, South Carolina after prosecutors and his own lawyer say Fourney stabbed Leonard “Buster” Hayes in the heart with a steak knife. Prosecutors say it is murder, but Fourney’s lawyer said Fourney “couldn’t take any more” from Hayes. Andrew Dys and Hannah Smoot adys@heraldonline.com; hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

