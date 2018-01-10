3 Rock Hill teens charged in shooting of 15-year-old, police say

Three Rock Hill teens were arrested Tuesday afternoon after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the stomach during an attempted robbery, according to Rock Hill Police.
The victim was shot on a walking trail near Sunset Drive and Allen Street in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Devan Anthony Johnson, 17; Elijah Isaiah McKnight, 17; and Ahlaysha Destiny Locke, 18, all of Rock Hill, were arrested in the case.
Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police said the suspects attempted to rob the victim of marijuana and some personal belongings, and said Johnson is accused of shooting the victim.
The victim was airlifted to the hospital and is still undergoing treatment at Carolinas Medical Center for a non-life threatening injury, Bollinger said.
Johnson was charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18 and simple possession of marijuana.
McKnight was charged with attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18 and possession of a stolen pistol.
Locke was charged with attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and simple possession of marijuana.
A bond hearing for the three is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. Check back for updates.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068, @hgsmoot
