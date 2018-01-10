Chester man, 70, found guilty of stabbing cousin to death

More Videos

3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old 1:05

3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old

Pause
One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say 0:34

One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say

Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims 1:27

Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

Chester senior citizen on trial after he stabbed his cousin/roommate to death 1:03

Chester senior citizen on trial after he stabbed his cousin/roommate to death

2016 file video: Repeat Rock Hill 'peeping Tom' gets 2 years in prison 5:15

2016 file video: Repeat Rock Hill 'peeping Tom' gets 2 years in prison

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera 1:22

Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera

Sweet Dough making the donuts and more in Fort Mill 1:26

Sweet Dough making the donuts and more in Fort Mill

Tega Cay reports a major natural gas leak 1:02

Tega Cay reports a major natural gas leak

Fort Mill soldier remembered by former high school coach 2:20

Fort Mill soldier remembered by former high school coach

  • Chester senior citizen on trial after he stabbed his cousin/roommate to death

    Melvin Fourney, 70, is on trial on a charge of murder in Chester County, South Carolina after prosecutors and his own lawyer say Fourney stabbed Leonard “Buster” Hayes in the heart with a steak knife. Prosecutors say it is murder, but Fourney’s lawyer said Fourney “couldn’t take any more” from Hayes.

Melvin Fourney, 70, is on trial on a charge of murder in Chester County, South Carolina after prosecutors and his own lawyer say Fourney stabbed Leonard “Buster” Hayes in the heart with a steak knife. Prosecutors say it is murder, but Fourney’s lawyer said Fourney “couldn’t take any more” from Hayes. Andrew Dys and Hannah Smoot adys@heraldonline.com; hgsmoot@heraldonline.com
Melvin Fourney, 70, is on trial on a charge of murder in Chester County, South Carolina after prosecutors and his own lawyer say Fourney stabbed Leonard “Buster” Hayes in the heart with a steak knife. Prosecutors say it is murder, but Fourney’s lawyer said Fourney “couldn’t take any more” from Hayes. Andrew Dys and Hannah Smoot adys@heraldonline.com; hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

Crime

Chester man, 70, found guilty of stabbing cousin to death

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

January 10, 2018 05:24 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

CHESTER

A 70-year-old Chester man will be in prison until he is 80 after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter in the stabbing death of his cousin in 2015.

Prosecutors tried Melvin Fourney on a murder charge after Fourney admitted to stabbing Leonard “Buster” Hayes, 47, in the home the cousins shared in September 2015.

Candice Lively, 6th Circuit deputy solicitor, told jurors Fourney plunged the knife into Hayes’ heart because Fourney was “old and ornery” and sick of his cousin.

Fourney’s lawyer, 6th Circuit Deputy Public Defender William Frick, argued the killing was self-defense.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jurors chose neither murder nor self-defense, opting to convict Fourney on the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter, according to court officials. The jury also convicted Fourney of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Voluntary manslaughter in South Carolina carries a sentence of two to 30 years, and the weapon charge carries up to five years. Judge Brian Gibbons sentenced Fourney to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter, with five years for the weapon to run concurrent with the manslaughter sentence.

Frick, Fourney’s lawyer, said after the trial Fourney will appeal the conviction. Fourney had no criminal record before Wednesday’s conviction.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old 1:05

3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old

Pause
One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say 0:34

One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say

Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims 1:27

Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

Chester senior citizen on trial after he stabbed his cousin/roommate to death 1:03

Chester senior citizen on trial after he stabbed his cousin/roommate to death

2016 file video: Repeat Rock Hill 'peeping Tom' gets 2 years in prison 5:15

2016 file video: Repeat Rock Hill 'peeping Tom' gets 2 years in prison

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera 1:22

Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera

Sweet Dough making the donuts and more in Fort Mill 1:26

Sweet Dough making the donuts and more in Fort Mill

Tega Cay reports a major natural gas leak 1:02

Tega Cay reports a major natural gas leak

Fort Mill soldier remembered by former high school coach 2:20

Fort Mill soldier remembered by former high school coach

  • 3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old

    Three Rock Hill teens were arrested and denied bond after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the stomach during an attempted robbery Tuesday afternoon, according to Rock Hill Police.

3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old

View More Video