York man tattooed girls 14, 13, police say. In South Carolina, that’s illegal

Tattoos are the rage, but a York man has been arrested for giving illegal tattoos to two minors.
In this case, the minors are age 14 and 13, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. A mother reported to police in December that her 14-year-old daughter came home with a tattoo after going to a friend’s house in York.
Christopher Shane McGuire, 28, is in the York County jail Thursday morning under a $5,000 bond after he was arrested Wednesday on two counts of giving a tattoo to a minor, police and jail records show.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments