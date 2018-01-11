3 teens in custody in Charlotte after York Co. store theft of dozens of guns

Police have three teens in custody in Charlotte who are suspected of stealing about 30 guns from a York County sporting goods store near the state line.
The teens, all from Charlotte, were captured by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers and are in the Mecklenburg County jail, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
In custody are Maynor Posada-Zuniga, 17; Bryan Bueso, 17; and Rommel Lino, 16, Faris said.
It is expected that police are going to charge Lino as an adult, Faris said.
Jail records show all three face extradition in the case. Because the suspects were captured in North Carolina, South Carolina police and prosecutors will have to seek extradition before the suspects appear in court in York County.
Circumstances around the arrest were not released. However, Lino was charged Tuesday by Charlotte police with carrying a concealed weapon, Charlotte jail records show.
Posada-Zuniga was booked Tuesday as well, then charged Wednesday with driving without a license and without a properly fastened license tag, jail records show. Posada-Zuniga has previous charges for drugs and damage to property that are pending in Charlotte.
Bueso also faces a marijuana paraphernalia charge, records show.
Some of the weapons stolen in the heist have been recovered, Faris said.
In the break-in Monday about 2 a.m., the suspects shattered a window near the boating section of the store off Carowinds Boulevard, then took the handguns before fleeing. Police found a car that had been stolen in Charlotte still running outside the store.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
